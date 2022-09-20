UPDATE: Winona Co. deputy put on administrative leave facing multiple domestic assault charges

UPDATE Sept. 21: Sherrif Ron Ganrude from the Winona County Sheriff's Office responded to a request from News 19 saying,
"Nick Skree is a part-time Winona County deputy assigned to Courthouse Security. Upon his arrest for Domestic Assault, he was placed on Administrative Leave. I will be waiting for the criminal case to be decided before taking any further action. Once his case is settled in Court I will take appropriate action.
"I take these criminal charges very seriously which is why he was placed on Administrative Leave immediately upon the arrest."
Winona, MN (WXOW) - Nicholas Skree, 36, faces seven total charges in a domestic assault incident in the early morning of September 10.
Skree, a deputy in Winona County, is charged with two counts of domestic assault, three counts of assault in the fifth degree, one count of disrupting a 911 call, and one count of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, three individuals left a bar late at night in Rushford, Minnesota. Multiple accounts state Skree was following them to a residence belonging to an individual identified as "Victim".
Upon arrival to the residence, accounts of the incident say Skree "shoved," verbally abused, and slapped Victim.
Victim also attempted to call 911, but Skree threw Victim's phone into the street.
Skree faces a sentence of up to 2.5 years. as well as a $9,000 fine; and is back in court on October 3.