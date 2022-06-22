Vernon Co. Sheriff's Office releases names of bodies found in rural Westby

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Rick and Tina Schermerhorn were found deceased at an address on County Road P outside of Westby.
Law enforcement received a call on Sunday, June 19 at 8:47 p.m. regarding a possible suicide. Officers were dispatched to the scene and two bodies were found.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office released information on their investigation. Tina M. Schermerhorn, 47, was found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputies later found Rick J. Schermerhorn, 48, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.
The incident remains under investigation, there is no threat to the public at this time.