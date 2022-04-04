Vernon County seeing series of traffic sign thefts

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - There are traffic sign thieves in Vernon County.
Sheriff John Spears said that since the start of the year they've had 25 reports of signs either getting taken off of posts or cutting down and taking both the post and sign.
The Vernon County Highway Department reported thefts have happened all over the county along state and county roads around Viroqua, Westby, Coon Valley, Chaseburg, Stoddard, Genoa, Readstown, and Viola.
The sheriff's office is concerned that a missing sign may lead to an accident.
If anyone has any information on the location of any signs or the persons repsonsible they are asked to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at (608)637-2123 or remain anonymous and call the Vernon County Crimestoppers at (608)637-8477. You can also Text A Tip @ www.p3tips.com.