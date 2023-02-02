Viroqua area man arrested on animal mistreatment charges

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural Viroqua man is facing several charges involving the death and mistreatment of animals.
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said in a statement on Thursday that 27-year-old Kaden Hartje was arrested on January 31.
The statement said the case began on January 17 after the sheriff's office received a report of a dead horse at Hartje's Town of Webster residence.
A deputy found the dead horse along with a second horse in "extremely poor health" that later had to be euthanized. Several other animals were later re-homed.
Hartje wasn't found immediately, although Sheriff Torgerson said that when they did contact him, Hartje was cooperative.
When he was arrested in Viroqua, deputies and officers with the Viroqua Police Department found drugs which led to two vehicles being searched.
In total, Hartje was arrested on seven charges including failure to provide sufficient food for an animal; failure to provide sufficient water for an animal; Improper Outside Dog Shelter; Mistreatment of animals causing death; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession with intent to deliver THC.
Hartje appeared for a bond hearing on February 1 in Vernon County Circuit Court. He was released on a $3,000 signature bond according to the sheriff.
He returns to court on February 28.