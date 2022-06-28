Waukesha parade suspect says he will cooperate with mental health evaluations

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WISN) - The Waukesha parade attack suspect appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing regarding mental evaluations.
Last week, Darrell Brooks changed his plea to not guilty by reason of mental defect.
That requires a mental evaluation.
His attorneys had an issue with a doctor appointed by the court, who previously had an informal agreement with the state to be their expert.
The judge appointed three doctors. The state will use its own doctor to evaluate Brooks.
Prosecutors said Brooks Jr. killed six people and injured more than 60 others when he drove his SUV through the parade route in November.
This plea, if he's found guilty, could be the difference between spending time in prison or a mental health facility.
Last week, the judge denied Brooks' change of venue request.
His trial is scheduled to start in early October.