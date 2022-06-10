What happens to money, other property confiscated by police?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sometimes police or deputies confiscate money, weapons, drugs, or vehicles, but what they do with these items depends on the situation.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said when it comes to drugs, they are field tested and held in evidence. Before a case goes to trial, the drugs are sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab to be further analyzed.
After a case is closed or dismissed, whether it's cocaine, methamphetamine, or marijuana, the drugs are ultimately incinerated in a drug enforcement administration authorized incinerator.
Monies are held in evidence until the disposition of a case. If it's a federal charge, the federal government may order the sheriff's office to send it to U.S. Marshals until it's determined how the money was obtained. If money is determined to be legitimate, the court would return the money to the individual. If it's not, some of the money could go back to the city or county.
"If it's illegal proceeds from drug dealing, they'll order that seized," Cramer said. "The federal government takes out 20% for handling and then some comes back to the local law enforcement for their use in drug investigations and it can only be used in drug investigation-type things."
Locally, seized money can be applied for restitution purposes or it can go to the city or county.
Any weapons used in a felony are taken to Madison and destroyed.
Seized vehicles are impounded in a secure facility. When a case is done, seized vehicles have been and can still to this day be used as an undercover car, but once they do a drug bust with it, everyone knows what they're driving so they rotate vehicles around.
Sheriff Cramer said in the past, they have also confiscated land, farms, and businesses.
Businesses or land seized could be paid with cash to return the property to the owner, which Cramer said is done through the U.S. Attorney's office in the western district.