Winona Co. deputy faces multiple domestic assault charges

Winona, MN (WXOW) - Nicholas Skree, 36, faces seven total charges in a domestic assault incident in the early morning of September 10.
Skree, a deputy in Winona County, is charged with two counts of domestic assault, three counts of assault in the fifth degree, one count of disrupting a 911 call, and one count of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, three individuals left a bar late at night in Rushford, Minnesota. Multiple accounts state Skree was following them to a residence belonging to an individual identified as "Victim".
Upon arrival to the residence, accounts of the incident say Skree "shoved", verbally abused, and slapped Victim.
Victim also attempted to call 911, but Skree threw Victim's phone into the street.
Skree faces a sentence of up to 2.5 years. as well as a $9,000 fine; and is back in court on October 3.