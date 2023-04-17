 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 PM CDT Monday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet Sunday
afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Winona man arrested after Buffalo Co. chase

  • Updated
  • 0

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Winona man is jailed after he leads deputies on a chase Saturday afternoon. 

Shortly after 4 p.m., Buffalo County deputies tried to pull over a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix in the Village of Nelson. 

It didn't stop and headed northbound on Highway 35 into Pepin County. 

During the pursuit, the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Dennis George Lemke, was seen throwing baggies of suspected meth from the vehicle. 

Buffalo County chase.jpg

Deputies from both Buffalo and Pepin counties, Pepin Police, and Wisconsin State Patrol all attempted to stop the vehicle. 

Eventually, for public safety, the chase ended. 

About 30 minutes later, a Pepin County deputy found the car abandoned in a field in Pierce County. 

Officers from all three counties came to the sight including K9s from Buffalo and Pepin counties. 

Pepin County Sheriff's Drone.jpg

Using a drone from Pepin County, they found Lemke hiding on a hillside. Just past 6:30 p.m., he was taken into custody after being tasered while resisting arrest according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. 

Charges were filed Monday in Buffalo County Circuit Court including Fleeing, Possession of Methamphetamine, Burglary, and Bail Jumping. 

Dennis Lemke .jpg

The sheriff's office said Lemke is currently on extended supervision for two drug related cases in Pepin County. 