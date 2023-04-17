Winona man arrested after Buffalo Co. chase

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Winona man is jailed after he leads deputies on a chase Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Buffalo County deputies tried to pull over a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix in the Village of Nelson.
It didn't stop and headed northbound on Highway 35 into Pepin County.
During the pursuit, the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Dennis George Lemke, was seen throwing baggies of suspected meth from the vehicle.
Deputies from both Buffalo and Pepin counties, Pepin Police, and Wisconsin State Patrol all attempted to stop the vehicle.
Eventually, for public safety, the chase ended.
About 30 minutes later, a Pepin County deputy found the car abandoned in a field in Pierce County.
Officers from all three counties came to the sight including K9s from Buffalo and Pepin counties.
Using a drone from Pepin County, they found Lemke hiding on a hillside. Just past 6:30 p.m., he was taken into custody after being tasered while resisting arrest according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.
Charges were filed Monday in Buffalo County Circuit Court including Fleeing, Possession of Methamphetamine, Burglary, and Bail Jumping.
The sheriff's office said Lemke is currently on extended supervision for two drug related cases in Pepin County.