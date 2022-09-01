Winona man pleads guilty in car crash death

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A Winona man is convicted on charges related to a fatal car crash earlier this year.
35-year-old Adam Anderson entered a Norgaard plea on charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Criminal Vehicle Operation. The plea means that the defendant is unable to recall what happened during the incident.
In February, the Minnesota State Patrol said Anderson was driving his truck the wrong way on Highway 61 when he collided with another vehicle. Winona State student Hannah Goman was one of three people in a car. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 43. Goman was taken to a Winona Health where she later died. Two others in the car had non-life threatening injuries.
The state patrol said that Anderson was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
The criminal complaint for Anderson said that a Minnesota State Trooper "smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Defendant." When the trooper tried to give a preliminary breath test at the scene of the crash, the complaint said the "Defandant refused, saying he "probably shouldn't".
A warrant was later obtained to take a blood sample. Anderson again refused citing "it was against his religion to have his blood drawn because he was a Christian." It later took six officers to hold down Anderson to get a blood sample taken, although he didn't resist while it was being done.
Sentencing for Anderson is scheduled for November 9.