Winona man sentenced to four years in prison for fatal drunk driving crash

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Adam Anderson was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 48 months, or four years, in prison for criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.
In February 2022, the Minnesota State Patrol reported that Anderson was driving with a blood alcohol level double the legal limit. He was driving on the wrong side of Highway 61 in Winona when he struck a car with three passengers inside.
Two of the passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The third passenger, Hannah Goman, was ejected from the car. Hannah was taken to Winona Health and died later that night.
"She was vibrant, fun, spunky, a full of life 20-year-old that would've reached leaps and bounds," Hannah's mom, Michelle Strasser-Goman said. "[She] would've went above and beyond."
Hannah was in her sophomore year at Winona State University, studying social work and criminal justice and had a passion for dance.
Nearly nine months after the accident, friends and family of both the Goman and Anderson family filled two courtrooms in support.
Eight character witnesses spoke at the hearing, addressing their history with Anderson. They spoke about how trustworthy and reliable he has been in their lives and asked for leniency in Anderson's sentence.
Fifteen victim impact statements were read to the Winona County presiding judge Nancy Buytendorp. The positive impact Hannah has made on everyone in her life was highlighted in the statements followed by asking for the maximum sentence.
Anderson was emotional throughout the hearing, especially through the witness and victim statements and the reviewing of evidence.
"All because of one simple, stupid, careless act - whether it be your first time, your last time or your 17th time," Strasser-Goman said. "Your one stupid, selfish act causing a lifetime of hurt. To forgive and move on, it's easier said than done. You'll never forget the pain, you'll never forget the sorrow."
He was sentenced to 48 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.
Hannah's cousin Jason Ecker said "It's satisfactory in the sense that, it's the most Minnesota can do based on what was there. So it has to do."
"Is it a sentence that we wish would've been harsher? Yes," Strasser-Goman said. "Is it a sentence that could've been a lesser possibility? No. Are we satisfied? It's a double-edged sword."
Before being taken into custody, Anderson addressed the courtroom apologizing to the Goman family for the devastation he's caused.