Winona Police arrest Minneapolis attempted murder suspect

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Members of the Winona County Emergency Response Team were used to arrest a man in the city on Friday who was wanted in connection with a Minneapolis shooting in June.
Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said in a news release that Minneapolis Police contacted them regarding the man who had active warrants for attempted murder, 1st degree assault, and felon in possession of a firearm. Minneapolis Police said they believed the man was in Winona in a residence in the 550 block of Main Street.
Chief Williams said in the statement that based on that information, officers began surveillance of the area and applied for a search warrant for a residence.
Once authorities received the search warrant, the Winona County Emergency Response Team used its Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle to serve the search warrant on the residence.
Everyone in the residence came out without incident including the suspect, who was then taken into custody.
According to Chief Williams, the man was taken to the Winona County Jail where he is awaiting transport back to Minneapolis and the Hennepin County Detention Center.
Online jail records for Winona County show only one person in custody on charges matching the ones Minneapolis Police are looking for-Dennis Lee Heard.
Minneapolis station KSTP reported earlier this month that Heard was identified as the suspect in a shooting at a gas station in Minneapolis in June and was facing attempted murder and assault charges.