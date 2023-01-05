Witness changing testimony leads to release of two La Crosse homicide suspects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Changing testimony of an eyewitness in a fatal shooting in La Crosse in 2022 leads to the release of the two men in custody in the case.
At court hearings on Thursday, La Crosse County prosecutors said that at this time, they felt they couldn't meet the burden of proof to prove their case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown. Assistant District Attorney Nick Passe said they will be doing everything they can to bring justice in the case according to online records.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said in a statement to WXOW, "The State does not believe that it would be able to meet its burden of proof at the upcoming trial. More particularly, a key eyewitness’s testimony has changed and is not consistent with the story the forensic evidence for this case tells. Given the lack of cooperation and lack of consistent statements from the witnesses the case is being dismissed against both co- defendants and the investigation into the homicide of Ernest Knox continues. If further evidence or witnesses are developed the case can be re-charged."
Freeman and Brown were charged in March with the January 8 fatal shooting of Ernest Knox by The Verse bar at 719 Rose St. They were charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide-Party to the Crime and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-Party To The Crime.
The criminal complaint for the men said that early on the morning of Saturday, January 8, a La Crosse Police officer was heading north on the the 700 block of Rose Street when he heard what he believed to be possible gunfire.
The officer then heard screams that someone had been shot. He called for an ambulance and eventually found a person, later identified as the victim Ernest Knox, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Although the officers and first responders began life saving measures and transported Knox to the hospital, he passed away about an hour after the shooting.
Investigators found Freeman's wallet at the scene.
Witnesses said that a number of people were in an apartment upstairs above the bar and that Freeman and Brown were upset. They said that Knox was trying to calm things down. As the three were coming downstairs, a witness said that Freeman touched Brown, which he interpreted as a signal to shoot Knox. He then saw Brown pull out a gun and shoot Knox from 3-4 feet.
More shots were eventually fired and the men ran to a vehicle and drove off according to a witness as mentioned in the complaint.
Freeman was arrested in March in Tennessee. He was extradited back to La Crosse where he was charged. In August, he was given a reduced cash bond and given house arrest at his residence in Madison.
In December, Brown was apprehended in Mesa, Arizona. Upon his return to La Crosse from Arizona, he was given a $500,000 cash bond. He'd remained in the La Crosse County Jail until today (1/5).
Based on the motion from the district attorney's office, Judge Elliott Levine dismissed the cases against both men without prejudice. It means that the district attorney's office can refile the charges should there be a change in the evidence or witnesses in the case.
Judge Levine released both men from their bonds in La Crosse with any cash bonds refunded.
Brown however, is still facing warrants in Rock County on criminal charges. Online court records showed that he'll be transferred there to deal with those charges.