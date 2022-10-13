Woman ordered to spend holidays in jail in Christmas Eve Hokah hit and run death

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - A Houston woman convicted of vehicular homicide in the death of a Hokah woman on Christmas Eve in 2019 is sentenced to spend the anniversary of that incident in jail for the next five years.

On Wednesday, Houston County District Court Judge Jeffrey Kritzer, at the request of the victim's family, gave Brittany Robb to spend Christmas Eve through January 2 in jail for five years as one part of her sentence. He also ordered her to provide community service by speaking to students and community groups about the dangers of texting while driving.

That was what she was doing according to what investigators found when they searched her phone a few days after the incident along Highway 16 in Hokah on December 24, 2019. Kerrie Jean Hauser was walking her dog along the road when she was struck by Robb according to authorities.

Later that morning when Hauser didn't return home, her body and that of her dog were found just off the highway by her son.

Robb initially told authorities and her insurance company that she had hit a deer near La Crescent. Evidence found at the scene matched the vehicle that Robb was driving. She later said she didn't stop after hitting Hauser.

Robb was also convicted of Insurance Fraud for misrepresenting how her vehicle was damaged on her insurance application.