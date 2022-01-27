Criminal complaints details what led to record La Crosse meth bust

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Criminal complaints filed against three men arrested in the La Crosse Police Department's largest meth bust give details on what let up to their apprehension and the discovery of the drugs.
The complaints were filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Thursday. The three men have court appearances on Friday afternoon.
The three-Armando Lara-Nieto of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, Emmanuel Flores-Sauceda of West St. Paul, and Juventino Lara-Plancarte, of Los Angeles are all in the La Crosse County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Lara-Nieto and Flores-Sauceda are held on $50,000 cash bonds.
Lara-Plancarte is held on a $150,000 cash bond as his charge is listed as a second offense. He also gave false identification and an address to police when questioned.
The criminal complaint said that on January 20, investigators and other law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on the northside of the city.
They were monitoring the area around hotels off of Rose Street due to drug activity.
During that time, a state trooper saw a vehicle on the interstate coming from Minnesota into Wisconsin. The trooper said that the front windows were rolled down and when the driver made brief eye contact with the trooper, "He loked like he saw a ghost."
Other officers tracked the vehicle, which they said had heavily tinted windows, to a hotel off of Rose Street. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the AmericInn. The investigators noted that no one got in or out of the vehicle for the 30 minutes it was there.
The vehicle then left and went to the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant nearby. Three men got out of the vehicle to go inside but weren't able to due to the lobby being closed due to COVID. Instead, the men got back in the vehicle and went through the drive-through. They then remained in the KFC parking lot for an hour.
From there, they went back to the same hotel parking lot for another hour. One of the investigators said that it looked like they were waiting for someone. Again, no one got out or approached the vehicle.
The complaint used the term suspicious several times.
Eventually, the vehicle left the hotel parking lot, and got back on the interstate heading towards Minnesota. It was then that officers stopped the vehicle for the tinted window violation and suspicious circumstances according to the complaint.
During the traffic stop near Exit 2 in the Town of Campbell, Officer Westpfahl and K9 Loki walked around the vehicle. The K9 indicated drugs in the vehicle.
The complaint said a search of the trunk turned up a backpack that contained several gallon-sized baggies that contained what turned out to be nearly 11 pounds of meth.
That amount is the largest seizure made by La Crosse Police according to the department.