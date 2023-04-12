Crucifixion students get visit from Applefest royalty

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Lunch was made even better at Crucifixion School on Wednesday as the students were visited by a trio of Applefest royalty members.
Mingling with students were reigning Miss La Crescent Kiersten Bakalars, 1st Princess Kaitlyn Miller and 2nd Princess Nicole Rudent.
The group sat next to the young students and discussed a handful of topics.
"Usually they ask us questions about why we're dressed up and stuff," Bakalars said. "We just like to talk about Applefest and what we do in the community. We just like to intermingle and understand what they do. What they like and their interests. If they have any questions for us, we answer them usually."
Visiting students is a regular occurrence for Applefest royalty. They have plans to also go to La Crescent Montessori and St. Peter's.