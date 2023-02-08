Crucifixion students taking their LEGO skills to the next level

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Students from Crucifixion School in La Crescent are going to be taking their LEGO robotics skills to state.
Two teams from Crucifixion qualified for state this year.
This is the first time a team from Crucifixion has ever made it to state, let alone two.
Of the 444 LEGO robotics teams in Minnesota this year, only 66 make it to State.
The students needed to build and program a robot out of LEGO blocks that needs to complete a series of missions. They are judged on how well the robots complete the mission.
The State Championships are in St. Paul on Sunday February 12 starting at 8:00am.
You can find a link to more information on the event here as well as a link to watch the event live on Sunday.