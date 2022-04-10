Cub Scouts raced through the finish line Sunday afternoon

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) -- Pack 15 spent their Sunday racing each one another during the annual pinewood derby races.
Each cub was tasked with making and decorating their own derby car to weigh no more than five ounces.
Derby cars decorated as a dinosaur, a robot and even a derby track raced on Sunday.
The racers were paired with suitable competitors through a computer program that compares their skill levels.
Morgan Borgeson came in first place. Graeley McGough placed second. In third was Dawson Borgeson, Roy Bouska placed fourth, Remy Blanchard in fifth and Frank Bouska in sixth.
The racers also had a chance to take home a prize for best design and cub favorite.