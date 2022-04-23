Da Capo Concert Band preps for spring concert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – If it’s a Saturday morning during the school year, it’s more than likely the basement at Leithold Music in La Crosse is filled with musicians.
Some have been playing for decades, others not so long and some are once again playing the instrument they used many years ago while in high school or college.
Jaime Greenfield, the band’s current conductor, says the band is a family venture.
Greenfield has been around the band her entire life. Her grandfather, Frank Italiano, started the band in 1984. He was also conductor until 1996. Then Greenfield’s father, Frank Boarman, took over and was conductor off and on 2014 when she took the baton and has led the band ever since.
Other than the two years of the pandemic, the band has prepared for three or four shows per year.
That’s what they’re doing now. Practicing for their spring concert set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30th at the Black River Beach Community Center.
“The show will feature music inspired by books,” Greenfield said. “We have Lord of the Rings. We have the Wizard of Oz, Lawrence of Arabia, that type of stuff. It’s a lot of fun.”
When it comes to the band, fun is a word Greenfield uses a lot. She says having the chance to lead the cast of musicians is a blessing and said they are always ready to welcome new people into the band.
While it can be a challenge to make sure all parts are filled, Greenfield said when there is a need, they put the call out and usually get it filled.
“People bring people. They bring their friends to check us out,” Greenfield said. “The music stores help us too. Both Leithold’s and S-S-E (Music), if they hear of people who used to play and they want to play again they point those people our direction.”
While Saturday from 10 a.m. to Noon are set aside for practice, Greenfield said they work to make sure there is at least one Saturday free each month and the band does not meet during the summer months.