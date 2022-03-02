Dahl Family YMCA launches new Esports program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- To keep up with the growing demands brought by technology, the Dahl Family YMCA will open registration for teams in the new Esports program on March 14.
To start, the Esports program will have middle school and high school teams for both the Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate games.
The Senior Program Director Kyle Moll said this program caters to what kids want and will teach them at the same time.
"Not only is going to be 'Yup you're playing the games and building relationships with teammates,'" Moll said. "We're going to talk about what's the proper amount of screen time and how do we work through some of those mental health issues that might come up."
Coaches and role models will work with the teams to prepare them to compete against other YMCAs.
With at least 16 computers and 10 gaming systems, Moll has set a goal to have around 15 kids signed up for the program.
This program could offer younger kids life skills that would follow them post-high school.
"There are a whole lot more opportunities whether it's through colleges or even playing professionally," Moll said. "You're seeing more and more Esports kind of at all different levels. If we can help an individual get connected at an early age whether they continue to play Esports or just maybe there's a passion for technology."
The new program is a part of the Y USA Esports pilot program and will start in early April.
To sign up for a team visit laxymca.org