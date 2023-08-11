 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dahl Subaru/Hyundai/Mazda of La Crosse donates in a big way

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Dahl Subaru/Hyundai/Mazda gave back in a big way this July.

For every used vehicle sold, Dahl donated $50 to the Hunger Task Force. In addition, they also donated $5 for every oil change completed in the month of July.

Dahl Subaru/Hyundai/Mazda of La Crosse donates in a big way

Dahl delivered their donations to The Hunger Task Force warehouse Friday to unload it and help put it away.

Shelly Fortner, Executive Director of The Hunger Task Force, shared her thankfulness for this donation.

"This is the perfect time for this food drive! The need is great, and our shelves have never been emptier," Fortner said. "We thank everyone involved for coming through for their neighbors in need. Our friends at Dahl, thank you."

In total, the organization raised $10,000 for the Hunger Task Force.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you