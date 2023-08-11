Dahl Subaru/Hyundai/Mazda of La Crosse donates in a big way

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Dahl Subaru/Hyundai/Mazda gave back in a big way this July.
For every used vehicle sold, Dahl donated $50 to the Hunger Task Force. In addition, they also donated $5 for every oil change completed in the month of July.
Dahl delivered their donations to The Hunger Task Force warehouse Friday to unload it and help put it away.
Shelly Fortner, Executive Director of The Hunger Task Force, shared her thankfulness for this donation.
"This is the perfect time for this food drive! The need is great, and our shelves have never been emptier," Fortner said. "We thank everyone involved for coming through for their neighbors in need. Our friends at Dahl, thank you."
In total, the organization raised $10,000 for the Hunger Task Force.