Dahl Subaru Shares the Love with La Crosse Area Family YMCA

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Dahl Subaru presented a check for $40,000 to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA Thursday morning.
It's a part of Subaru's 'Share the Love' event that happens during the holidays. For every new vehicle sold Subaru and Dahl match a portion of the sale. Every year, a hometown charity is chosen to receive a donation from this event.
Dahl Automotive president Andrew Dahl said it's a part of their mission to support organizations that help their communities.
"We use what we've been blessed with in our business to be able to partner with organizations that are making real transformation and impact in our community," Dahl said. "This isn't just a place to workout, this is a place where this organization's meeting the real need in our communities."
YMCA Chief of Development Nikki West said the money gifted goes to support their programs which include the flexible pricing program, the cancer survivorship program, childcare and food programs.
"We have 24,000 members - 1-in-4 members counts on financial assistance to come to our Y," West said. "We are just beyond grateful that we're able to use this gift for those projects."