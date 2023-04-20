Dahl Subaru Shares the Love with La Crosse Area Family YMCA

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following locations along the Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee, Vernon and Houston Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Allamakee and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued later this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 04/20/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&