Dairyland Power Cooperative prepares for winter storm

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Dairyland Power Cooperative is preparing for the upcoming winter storm as officials expect outages in the area.
The cooperative prepped their equipment and are taking safety measures for their line workers with proper clothing and resources to battle the cold weather.
System of Operations Director of Dairyland Greg Fleg said Dairyland has already contacted neighboring cooperatives through their R.O.P.E. program to address outages and help customers get back up and running.
"Once we have awareness we're going to be dispatching crews to assess the situation and try to understand the where the outages occurred," Fleg said. "Then begin to isolate or sectionalize our system to isolate that outage."
Fleg said that if you see a downed powerline to avoid the area but contact and report it to your local utility provider.