Dairyland Power is stepping further into the digital age with a new operations center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In 2022, Dairyland Power Cooperative served approximately 700,000 individuals.
After 30 years, they're continuing to take steps to provide reliable energy.
Dairyland Power Cooperative's mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective energy to its members. It provides energy to many distribution cooperatives and municipal utilities throughout the Midwest.
"We have to monitor and ensure the reliability of the system 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This facility is staffed 24/7 by two system operators." System Operations Center (SOC) Manager Eric Hammes said. "They monitor the transmission system - Dairyland's and neighboring utilities...so the production of electricity and the transport of electricity to our end-user customers."
All of that work is done in the SOC.
For the past 30 years, Dairyland Power has been using an analog tile system. This year, they've moved into a new digital operations center.
"This is the technology leading edge; this is an industry best practice," President and CEO Brent Ridge said. "This gives us visibility in our system and flexibility in our system to react to reliability challenges in a way we weren't able to before."
This updated tool allows operators to monitor the system in real-time, which is especially important as system conditions are rapidly changing.
The introduction of renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, can cause a rapid change in the amount of electricity production according to Hammes. Those are monitored in the new center.
It also provides a more comfortable work environment. It's a space where Dairyland Power can grow and evolve in years to come while being a reliable source of energy.
"We need to be prepared for that here in a control center, such as this monitoring transmission and generation as we do," Hammes said. "This space allows us to be ready for those and to adapt as they come and make themselves known. We can then adjust the space here, and the tasks that the operators are performing, in order to continue on the service that we do."
He added that as the nation slowly transitions into more renewable energy sources, updated technology like this, will only help them in their mission.