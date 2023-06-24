Dairyland Power unveils new control system

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Dairyland Power unveiled their new command and control center after two years in the process.
The grid is a view of the company's transmission system and generation facilities across their four state area.
Dairyland Power System Operations Director, Greg Flege, said the upgrade will help send data more efficiently.
"Some of the benefits and key features to this project are replacing our 1980s tile map board with a video board on the wall," Flege said." "This video wall will improve situational awareness for our system operators here."
Flege said the new system is much more responsive to severe weather events and emergencies.
