...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Favorable meteorological conditions will lead to enhanced surface
ozone production today. In general, peak ozone concentrations occur
from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower ozone
concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours. The
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
level on an isolated basis.

During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Dairyland Power unveils new control system

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Dairyland Power unveiled their new command and control center after two years in the process.

Control system

The grid is a view of the company's transmission system and generation facilities across their four state area.

Dairyland Power System Operations Director, Greg Flege, said the upgrade will help send data more efficiently.

Working

"Some of the benefits and key features to this project are replacing our 1980s tile map board with a video board on the wall," Flege said." "This video wall will improve situational awareness for our system operators here."

Flege said the new system is much more responsive to severe weather events and emergencies.

