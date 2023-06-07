Dairyland Power welcomes Miss America to annual meeting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Dairyland Power held their annual meeting Wednesday afternoon at the La Crosse Center welcoming special guest speaker 2023 Miss America Grace Stanke.
Dairyland Power CEO Brent Ridge spoke about the company's roadmap towards the future.
Dairyland Power provides services to over 700,000 people in 27 municipalities in four different states.
Ridge said having a diverse energy portfolio is beneficial and that exploring nuclear energy is a potential next step for the company.
"Nuclear right now is the only 24/7 non carbon admitting energy resource available to us that is technologically feasible," Ridge said. "We are looking hard at it to make sure that it makes economic sense for our membership."
Stanke said nuclear energy is a safe and effective way to power everyday necessities.
"Nuclear energy is a great source of base load power so there is a certain amount of power that we as human beings use all of the time it's what's operating our AC units our heat units day and night," Stanke said, a Wausau native.
Stanke believes in the next five to seven years the energy industry will start exploring nuclear options with the building of reactors on the rise.
She studied nuclear engineering at UW-Madison.