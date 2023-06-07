 Skip to main content
...Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon over central
and southwestern Wisconsin...

The combination of drying fuels and low humidity values will
cause any fires to become difficult to control this afternoon.

Relative humidity values should fall into the upper teens to low
20 percent range with northeast winds around 10 mph, gusting to 15
mph. Many areas have struggled to see appreciable rainfall over
the last few weeks and a widespread 2 to 3 inch rainfall deficit
has developed over the last month. Fuels are drying out quickly
and will be easy to ignite and sustain fire growth. Similar
conditions are possible on Thursday, though winds look to be
lighter.

Those with outdoor plans should exercise caution if working with
fires and heed any local burn bans.

Dairyland Power welcomes Miss America to annual meeting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Dairyland Power held their annual meeting Wednesday afternoon at the La Crosse Center welcoming special guest speaker 2023 Miss America Grace Stanke.

Dairyland Power CEO Brent Ridge spoke about the company's roadmap towards the future.

Dairyland Power

Dairyland Power provides services to over 700,000 people in 27 municipalities in four different states.

Ridge said having a diverse energy portfolio is beneficial and that exploring nuclear energy is a potential next step for the company.

"Nuclear right now is the only 24/7 non carbon admitting energy resource available to us that is technologically feasible," Ridge said.  "We are looking hard at it to make sure that it makes economic sense for our membership."

Stanke said nuclear energy is a safe and effective way to power everyday necessities. 

Miss America

"Nuclear energy is a great source of base load power so there is a certain amount of power that we as human beings use all of the time it's what's operating our AC units our heat units day and night," Stanke said, a Wausau native. 

Stanke believes in the next five to seven years the energy industry will start exploring nuclear options with the building of reactors on the rise.

She studied nuclear engineering at UW-Madison. 

