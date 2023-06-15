 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau,
and Vernon.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact
the surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may also
increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged
or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dan Breeden honored as "Local Broadcast Legend"

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's a well-deserved honor for WXOW Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awarded the title of "Local Broadcast Legend" to Dan at its summer conference in Elkhart Lake on Thursday afternoon. Three other Wisconsin broadcasters were also honored at the event.

In the presentation of the award to Breeden, the WBA said of Dan:

The impact of Dan Breeden’s career as a meteorologist in western Wisconsin goes well beyond his time in front of the camera. His dedication to community service and education has earned him the recognition and respect of the communities he serves.

Dan started as a meteorologist at WXOW-TV in La Crosse in 1986 and dedicated himself to serving the Coulee Region since then. As a forecaster, Dan is devoted to his job and will head to the station at a moment’s notice if the weather changes for the worse. He’s credited with saving lives, while not creating panic when severe weather strikes.

He’s known for the presentations he makes to local classrooms to talk about forecasting and weather safety. He works closely with the National Weather Service office to make sure forecasts are always improving. He has a strong love of science and learning.

He’s served as a mentor to countless young meteorologists who’ve gone on to their own successful careers. He’s eager to share his knowledge and experience, leads through his actions, and cares about saving lives.

Beyond his forecasts, Dan’s name has become synonymous with weather because of the many connections he’s made in the community. His humble demeanor, conversational skill, and good humor have won the affections of his viewers.

The WXOW staff congratulations on this honor!

