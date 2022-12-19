 Skip to main content
...High Impact Winter Storm Looking Likely...

.A major winter storm is expected to impact the central part of
the country late this week. This storm is expected to produce
heavy snow and high winds that will create blowing snow and
possibly blizzard conditions. Arctic air spreading in with and
behind the storm will also create bitterly to dangerously cold
wind chills.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches
possible through Thursday with additional accumulations through
Friday night likely. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes starting
Thursday morning. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you have travel plans ahead of the
Christmas weekend, consider altering or delaying them if
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Dangers of drinking and driving this holiday season

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse police want to remind the public of the dangers of drunk driving amid the the holiday season.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Holiday spirits tend to rise in more ways than one, this time of year.

One study noted by the American Addiction Centers shows drinking rates increase by about a third between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

drinking and driving

"We just ask that if you are going to consume any alcohol, to have that already set up as far as a driver or who you're going to call or if it's going to be Uber or Lyft or anything like that, just have those plans made before you even leave the house," said La Crosse Police Dept. Sgt. Brooke Pataska. 

It is illegal in Wisconsin and Minnesota to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, 27,785 people were arrested in 2019 for operating while intoxicated in Wisconsin. 

