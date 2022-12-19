Dangers of drinking and driving this holiday season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Holiday spirits tend to rise in more ways than one, this time of year.
One study noted by the American Addiction Centers shows drinking rates increase by about a third between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.
"We just ask that if you are going to consume any alcohol, to have that already set up as far as a driver or who you're going to call or if it's going to be Uber or Lyft or anything like that, just have those plans made before you even leave the house," said La Crosse Police Dept. Sgt. Brooke Pataska.
It is illegal in Wisconsin and Minnesota to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher.
According to the Wisconsin DOT, 27,785 people were arrested in 2019 for operating while intoxicated in Wisconsin.