Darts fly at annual dart tourney

Like those before them, this weekend’s tournaments capped off the weekly dart leagues at various bars and taverns throughout the area, Munson said.
Stansfield, which organizes the dart leagues, also coordinates the end of the year tourney designed to be a treat for those who compete all year.
Those who made their way to La Crosse had to meet specific requirements – weeks of play, success, top scores – to earn a spot.
While most were there in hopes of taking home some of the $94,000 in cash and prizes, Munson said many were there for the social aspects.
“A lot of these players have been playing in our Stansfield League System for many years” Munson said. “This is the ultimate event that they look forward to coming to each year to see all of rekindle all of their old relationships and build new relationships.”
Along with the tournament, competitors could purchase gear, tools, clothing and other merchandise.