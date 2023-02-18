Darts tourney at the La Crosse Center draws many athletes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Center was packed on Saturday as the Stansfield Dart Tournament made its return.
Several teams in matching uniforms hoped to take home their share of a cash prize. 2023 marked the 40th year of the tournament and featured around 100 boards for them to shoot at in single, double and team formats. Some games include cricket, 301 and 501.
Those competing say that the sport plays a major role in their personal lives.
"We live right next door," Mike Downing said. "We're blood. We're not related, but we're close. We love winning, but if we lose like we've been doing, we're still meeting new friends and making partnerships. That's what this weekend's all about."
The event continues Sunday with finals matchups.