Dash-Park Christmas Tree lights up Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Thursday night Onalaska residents got into the holiday spirit attending the Christmas Tree Lighting Event at Dash-Park.
With help from special guest Santa Claus, the Christmas Tree illuminated the park for the first time this season.
Christmas caroling followed after the lighting of the tree.
An Onalaska Parks and Recreation official estimated over 200 people were in attendance.
Tradition has it that if a wish is made while the tree turns on for the first time, it has a better chance of coming true before Christmas Day.