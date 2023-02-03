DATCP: Vernon County deer farm 'depopulated' after CWD found

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said that a Vernon County deer farm where CWD was found last fall has had its herd 'depopulated'.
A statement from the DATCP said that of the 32 animals on the farm, four tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The farm was quarantined in September 2022 after a white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD.
The quarantine meant that no live animals or carcasses are allowed to leave the property.
CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. Testing to determine if an animal is infected with CWD is done after the animal's death.
According to the DATCP, the farm owner will receive compensation for the loss of the animals. They won't be permitted to have any deer on the property for five years while maintaining fences around the property. They must also submit to inspections during that time.
The DATCP is the state agency responsible for regulating deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement and permit requirements.