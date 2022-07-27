Davis Brothers Shoot Hoops With Kids From Children’s Miracle Network Hospital

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Johnny and Jordan Davis made a stop at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse Wednesday evening, to shoot some hoops with kids from the Children's Miracle Network Hospital.
The athletes played basketball games and gave pointers to about 25 kids.
Johhny Davis said it is important to give back, especially to the kids that may be going through difficult times.
"It's great to take some time aside and have fun and remember why we play the game," Johnny Davis said. "To be able to share tips and play games and let kids know that you don't have to be a basketball player to play basketball."
In addition the players also gave out signed painted handprint papers.
Jordan Davis said that inspiring kids that one day may be in the same shoes as he is in, is a proud moment.
"It's a great experience and you feel good inside knowing that you made a kids day just by shooting hoops with them and working on their game," Jordan Davis said.
Jordan Davis also added that he hopes to continue doing this event for years to come.