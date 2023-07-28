 Skip to main content
Davis brothers visit pediatric patients

  Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hometown basketball stars Johnny and Jordan Davis once again take some time out of their busy schedule to meet with kids confined to the hospital right now. 

The Davis brothers are back in La Crosse for their third annual basketball camp, and meeting with Gundersen patients is becoming part of their homecoming tradition. 

brothers engage with patient.jpg

Patients had the opportunity to chat with the brothers and take photos, giving young sports fans the opportunity to meet their hometown celebrities. 

“Throughout grade school and even high school I knew about them and would watch them play,” said pediatric patient Emmett Brooks. “So, it’s really cool to meet them and talk to them now.”

Along with photos and chats, the brothers also gifted swag bags, which included a backpack, t-shirts and Kwik Trip cards. 

brothers give away shirts.jpg

The annual trip to pediatrics gives the Davis brothers a chance to support those from their Hometown. 

"The reason why we come in here is just to show our support for them through their fight,” said Johnny Davis, who plays for the Washington Wizards. “It just gives us an appreciation for why we do what we do. But, also just being able to come here and just being able to shed some little bit of joy on these young kids is good for us."

The Davis brothers are not the only ones who seem to appreciate the visit, pediatrics patients enjoyed their visit as well. 

talking to brooks.jpg

“It means a lot,” said Emmett Brooks, a current pediatric patient. “I know they’re pretty big names and they don’t have to come visit kids in the hospital, but I think it’s really generous of them to give back to kids in their community.”

The brothers plan to return to La Crosse next summer to host their Kids Basketball Camp for the fourth year, and they hope to once again pay pediatric patients a visit. 

