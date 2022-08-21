"Day at the Lake" bringing children and officials together

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Sunday at Lake Neshonoc, the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation held its 7th annual "Day at the Lake" event designed to bring together area youth and local law enforcement and first responder agencies.
Named in the honor of a victim lost in a random act of violence, the foundation works with the Boys & Girls Club and other organizations to bring their member children closer to the departments and teach them about their work and form a more personal bond with them.
Sara's mother, Sherry Hougom, says that keeping her daughter's personality alive has increased the event's popularity.
“I think it’s grown because Sara had such a zest for life," Hougom said. "Whenever she did anything, she always did it on a grand scale with such a positive light. That’s why I involved all the different law enforcement officers. If I’m going to do this in her honor, I just wanted to involve everybody.”
Activities at the event included fishing, riding boats, exploring police vehicles and face painting for the children.