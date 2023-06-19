 Skip to main content
$10,000 match opportunity for 'HorseSense for Heroes' program

It's all thanks to a generous donor.

(WXOW) - In honor of PTSD awareness month, the local nonprofit HorseSense will be able to offer a $10,000 matching opportunity. 

The money will support the organization's 'HorseSense for Heroes' program.

The nonprofit offers therapeutic horseback riding lessons to individuals with disabilities. A section of that includes military veterans.

"We find that a lot of vets really resonate with the still, calm, country life, and then working with those horses, that's really the magic of therapeutic riding is the relationships that are built through that unique bond with the horse," said HorseSense Executive Director Sam Hall. 

All donations, up to $10,000, will be matched throughout the month of June.

To learn more, visit HorseSense (horsesensewi.org)

