11th Driftless Music Festival comes to Eckhart Park this Saturday

  • Updated
The 11th Driftless Music Festival takes over Eckhart Park this weekend. Musical acts and performers will bring live entertainment for all ages.

(WXOW) - A wide variety of music, vendors, and family fun comes to Viroqua on Saturday.

Christina Dollhausen joined Daybreak on Monday to highlight the upcoming event. 

"It's a festival for all," said Dollhausen. "It's not just one kind of music. It's all different kinds of music that you may not experience in Wisconsin at other festivals all in one day, and it's super family friendly."

Performers this year include Wurk, The Vogt Sisters, Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad, The Jimmys, Adam Greuel and the Space Burritos, and Rensa Fire. 

Vendors include English Ridge Orchard, Udder Brothers Ice Cream, Julie's Catering, Salt & Tipple, and Magpie Gelato. 

For directions and more information, visit Driftless Music Festival

