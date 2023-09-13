166th Vernon County Fair kicks off Wednesday

(WXOW) - The Viroqua Fairgrounds will be filled with entertainment, livestock, and plenty of food this weekend.
The 166th Vernon County Fair takes place September 13-17 at 210 Fairground Rd.
On Wednesday, Fair Royalty joined Daybreak to talk about can't-miss events and how to experience all there is to offer this year.
Fairest of the Fair, Vivian Stephenson, and Junior Fairest of the Fair, Arriana Niemyjski, spent the morning discussing what they hope you check out this year.
"Some of the biggest events include the horse pull on Saturday as well as the Amara Rose Walk to Remember, which is on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.," said Stephenson.
Other marquee attractions include the demolition derby on Saturday night, the Badger State Tractor and Truck Pull on Friday night, a livestock sale on Saturday, and a pie auction on Sunday.
There's also plenty of fun for kids available. From Milk and Cookies with Arriana and Vivian to the Ta-Da Robot Show, each day features something new. Here's what Arriana recommends kids and parents check out this year:
"Definitely, the Nick's Kid Show and the String Showdown will be happening multiple times throughout the fair," said Niemyjski.
All-inclusive season passes are $30. Event wristbands can be picked up at the office or at the event booths the day of the event.
Find tickets, a full schedule, and more at vernoncountyfair.com.