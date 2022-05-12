2022 Royalty Court talks Westby's 54th Syttende Mai

(WXOW)-- Celebrate all things Norwegian this weekend at Westby's 54th Syttende Mai festival as it returns in full force.
Princess Brynn Thunstedt, First Attendant Marissa Klum, and Second Attendant Mora Martine of the 2022 Syttende Mai royalty court came on News 19 Daybreak to discuss longstanding favorites of the celebration, along with what's new this year.
Princess Brynn Thunstedt spoke about a new presentation about Norwegian heritage called "Who's Your Norwegian Mama" by Dana Kelly in the basement of New Directions on Main Street. The program is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and will trace the patterns of Norwegian settlement in the United States and how names were changed by the people who came here as they settled into America.
Princess Thunstedt shared that another new event this year is the "Hardanger Fiddle Comes to Town" presentation by Karen Rebholz. The hardanger fiddle is a traditional stringed instrument from Norway.
"It will cover how the fiddle was made and how it was played." While similar to other stringed instruments, like the violin, there are many seemingly small differences that change the sound of the instrument... like having twice the amount of strings.
There will be two showings of the Hardanger Fiddle presentation, Saturday from 12:30-1:30 and 2-3 p.m. It will also be in the basement of New Directions.
The royalty court also brought along this years button titled "Singing With the Troll." The button art features the traditional Norwegian rosemaling design and was created by David Kraabel, the Westby Syttende Mai Royalty Advisor.
Second Attendant Mora Martine also brought in a friend, which she says is a replica of the first Westby Syttende Mai Princess of 1976 Laurie Erlandson-Moen. The dress on the doll is actually made out of part of Erlandson-Moen's traditional bunad.
The doll and the master button will both be auctioned off at the high school choral concert Friday night. The money will go toward the royalty's scholarship fund.
The Syttende Mai Royalty also talked a little about their own traditional attire.
First Attendant Marissa Klum says the bunad is the traditional dress of Norway, "It can represent a region that you're from in Norway... however mine is not! They were very expensive so you wouldn't wear it on just a random Tuesday. They could be from $2,000 to $10,000."
"And with every bunad, there is always a certain type of solje," added Second Attendant Mora Martine, "which is Norwegian silver that they believed to cure sickness, help crops grow, and keep away evil spirits."
Returning this year is the big parade! After a modified celebration last year and a cancelled event in 2020, the parade will return Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
Events will run starting Friday evening, May 13th into Sunday morning, May 15th.
For a full list of the weekend's events, click here to go to the Westby Syttende Mai website.
Or click here to visit their Facebook page.