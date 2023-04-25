43rd Annual Geranium Sale supports nursing students

(WXOW) - Time is running out for online orders for the 43rd Annual Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary Geranium Sale.
Online orders need to be placed by Wednesday, April 26. Geraniums will be available for purchase on the days of sale, May 3-4.
Cindy Klarr joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about the sale.
It features a wide variety of potted geraniums, patio pots, hanging baskets, and Hibiscus plants for your yard.
Place online orders here.
Online orders can be picked up May 3 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and May 4 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the garage located at 11th and Ferry Streets in La Crosse.
Lawn decor and a limited supply of plants may be available for sale on location during the curbside pickup days.
Funds will benefit nursing scholarships at Viterbo University and Western Technical College.
Flower arrangement details include:
Potted Geraniums:
4 ½ inch - $5.50
Hanging Basket
10”– $26.50 Geraniums only
12”– $42: Calliope geranium with mixed flowers
Patio Pot
10”– $26.50: Geraniums only
12”– $42: Calliope geraniums with mixed flowers
14” x 22” – $55: Hibiscus Plants