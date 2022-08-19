 Skip to main content
58th Midwest BanjoFest comes to La Crosse in September

  Updated
(WXOW) - Listen to banjo tunes or join in with fellow banjo players during the 58th annual Midwest BanjoFest.

The music takes over La Crosse from September 16-18 at various locations. 

On Friday night, you can join in or listen a jam session and eat at the La Crosse Bierhaus. That runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

Saturday features another jam session from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Houghton's Jackson Street Pub. The main event takes later that night at the Concordia Ballroom at 7:00 p.m. Banjoist of all abilities will take the stage. 

On Sunday, hop on the Mississippi Queen and enjoy some music while enjoying the river. The boat leaves at 1:00 p.m. Top it all off with one final gathering of music and food at The Freighthouse Restaurant. 

You can find more information and tickets at Midwest BanjoFest USA - Home

