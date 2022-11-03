5k Turkey Trot features plenty of family fun

(WXOW) - Shave off some of that Thanksgiving meal with a popular fun run/walk.
UW-La Crosse will celebrate the 27th annual 5k Turkey Trot Fun Run & Walk on November 19th.
The event features much more than just a 5k race, including plenty of activities for kids.
"We have a half-mile race for them and a one-hundred-meter dash," said Libby. "They also have a coloring contest they can participate in. We have a basket raffle where people can purchase tickets to different things in the community."
All funds benefit UW-La Crosse Rec Sports which provides different opportunities for students on campus.
"It goes toward all of the student development funds like participation grant for the community and then there's also student employee grants as well," said Samantha.
There will be a limited number of t-shirts available on race day. Register now to secure your shirt.
Registration is available at UW-La Crosse Turkey Trot - Turkey Trot | UW-La Crosse (uwlax.edu).