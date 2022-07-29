 Skip to main content
7th annual 'Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies' takes over Westby on Saturday

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Browse through some classic cars and enjoy a summertime treat on Saturday. 

The 7th annual 'Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies' takes place outside the Thoreson House Museum from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. 

Dozens of vintage rides will parade the streets. Homemade pie, ice cream, pulled pork, and more will be available. 

Different raffle prizes including a go kart will also be up for the claiming. 

All proceeds benefit the Westby Historical Society. 

The top cars will win trophies and other prizes. Awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

All cars are welcome. If you'd like to enter your car, pre-register before noon on Friday for a chance to win a $50 gift card. Register at SRSP Online Event Registration (jotform.com)

More details and information are available at Sweet Rides (westbywihistory.com)

