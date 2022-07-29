7th annual 'Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies' takes over Westby on Saturday

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Browse through some classic cars and enjoy a summertime treat on Saturday.
The 7th annual 'Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies' takes place outside the Thoreson House Museum from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Dozens of vintage rides will parade the streets. Homemade pie, ice cream, pulled pork, and more will be available.
Different raffle prizes including a go kart will also be up for the claiming.
All proceeds benefit the Westby Historical Society.
The top cars will win trophies and other prizes. Awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
All cars are welcome. If you'd like to enter your car, pre-register before noon on Friday for a chance to win a $50 gift card. Register at SRSP Online Event Registration (jotform.com)
More details and information are available at Sweet Rides (westbywihistory.com)