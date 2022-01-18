 Skip to main content
A closer look at CBD

  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday morning on Daybreak, Dr. Mike Dolan talked about the different uses for this new treatment and its effects.

(WXOW) - January is National CBD Month. 

CBD

CBD stands for Cannabidiol. It's the second most active ingredient in cannabis. It's derived from the hemp plant which is a cousin of marijuana. It can also be manufactured in a laboratory. CBD does not cause a high like cannabis. 

People use the supplement for aches and pains, anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain, and even addiction. 

Dr. Dolan says most of the CBD we see in the community is the supplement version.

"For certain conditions, there's actually good evidence that says there is a benefit," said Dr. Dolan. 

He adds that many of his patients are drawn to the natural aspects of CBD that does provide some benefit. 

"It does come with some downsides," said Dr. Dolan. "Part of it is it's a supplement, so it's not regulated by the FDA. Most supplements are not. You don't really know what you're getting when you buy it, so it's important to have a reputable dealer." 

Side effects people should be aware of include dry mouth, upset stomach, nausea, gastrointestinal symptoms, and it can interfere with liver function. 

Dr. Dolan advises to talk with your physician or let them know you are taking CBD, so they can test your liver function to make sure things are okay. 

