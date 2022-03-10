A closer look at shipwrecks in the Great Lakes

(WXOW) - Two major shipwreck discoveries have sparked more interest in these massive relics claimed by time. One of those shipwrecks was discovered up in Lake Superior.
On Thursday night, March 10, the La Crosse Public Library will host "Shipwrecks: Treasures of The Great Lakes" virtually via Zoom. Award winning shipwreck photographer Cal Kothrade will take the audience on a visual tour of the ten most photogenic shipwrecks that are at the bottom of the Great Lakes.
Kothrade will provide backstory for each wreck and show different images of these giant pieces of history in their final resting places.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is required to receive a Zoom invite. You can register by clicking right here.