A new year offers new beef recipes to try this weekend

(WXOW) - 2023 offers a new year to try out different recipes for friends or family.
If you received a new cooking tool over the holidays, now is the chance to try them out.
Angie Horkan of Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak to highlight a few, hearty meals to take for a spin this weekend.
The first recipe she dove into was a Beef Tri-Tip Roast with Rosemary-Garlic Vegetables. Angie used an air fryer to help makes this meal, fitting for a family.
Her next recipe was a Sweet Onion & Pepper Beef Sandwiches with Au Jus. Angie said you can also top this off with your favorite toppings like a giardiniera.
You can find these recipes and more at beeftips.com.