A raccoon was euthanized and tested for rabies after it was brought to a Maine pet store and customers kissed it

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect from noon to 11 PM CDT Monday. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon. Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality