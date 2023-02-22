A show for coffee lovers: Theatre du Mississippi presents "2 Sugars, Room for Cream"

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- The perfect show for morning people, Theatre du Mississippi will present their play "2 Sugars, Room for Cream" this weekend.
Brittany Clipsham and Sarah Eggers from Theatre du Mississippi joined News 19 Daybreak to talk about the upcoming show.
The show is written by two women from the Twin Cities, Shanan Custer and Carolyn Pool. It features a compilation of vignettes (short scenes) with multiple characters all centered around and connected by coffee.
Clipsham and Eggers say Theatre du Mississippi is unique in that they largely focus on performing plays written by people from this region.
Performances will be held at the Winona Middle School Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 25 at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m.
Pre-Sale Tickets are $15. Tickets are also available at the door.