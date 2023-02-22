A show for coffee lovers: Theatre du Mississippi presents "2 Sugars, Room for Cream"

Weather Alert

...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain arriving from the south... .The next wave of snow arrives from south to north this morning and persists through the rest of today and tonight, ending from southwest to northeast during the morning on Thursday. Strong winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph combined with the falling snow will lead to reduced visibilities and possibly whiteout conditions in open areas. By the time the storm ends, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line. Sleet and freezing rain may mix with the snow at times, with the best potential for hazardous icing conditions being across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Ice amounts from a tenth to four tenths of an inch are expected along and south of the Highway 18 corridor through tonight. This ice brings with it the risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely affected at times. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow, occasionally mixed with sleet and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Snow overspreads the region by mid-morning and persists through mid to late morning on Thursday. The greatest impacts will be from midday today through tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&