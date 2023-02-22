A show for coffee lovers: Theatre du Mississippi presents "2 Sugars, Room for Cream"

 Skip to main content
...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain arriving
from the south...

.The next wave of snow arrives from south to north this morning
and persists through the rest of today and tonight, ending from
southwest to northeast during the morning on Thursday. Strong
winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph combined with the falling snow will
lead to reduced visibilities and possibly whiteout conditions in
open areas. By the time the storm ends, an additional 8 to 12
inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to
Necedah, Wisconsin line.

Sleet and freezing rain may mix with the snow at times, with the
best potential for hazardous icing conditions being across
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Ice amounts from a tenth
to four tenths of an inch are expected along and south of the
Highway 18 corridor through tonight. This ice brings with it the
risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to
30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
affected at times.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow, occasionally mixed with sleet and freezing
rain. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Snow overspreads the region by mid-morning and persists
through mid to late morning on Thursday. The greatest impacts
will be from midday today through tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

A show for coffee lovers: Theatre du Mississippi presents "2 Sugars, Room for Cream"

  • 0
Theatre du Mississippi "2 Sugars, Room for Cream"

Brittany Clipsham and Sarah Eggers from Theatre du Mississippi joined News 19 Daybreak to talk about the upcoming show.

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- The perfect show for morning people, Theatre du Mississippi will present their play "2 Sugars, Room for Cream" this weekend.

Brittany Clipsham and Sarah Eggers from Theatre du Mississippi joined News 19 Daybreak to talk about the upcoming show.

The show is written by two women from the Twin Cities, Shanan Custer and Carolyn Pool. It features a compilation of vignettes (short scenes) with multiple characters all centered around and connected by coffee.

Clipsham and Eggers say Theatre du Mississippi is unique in that they largely focus on performing plays written by people from this region.

Performances will be held at the Winona Middle School Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 25 at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m.

Pre-Sale Tickets are $15. Tickets are also available at the door.

