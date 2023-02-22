Adapted P.E. teacher equipping students with interactive heart rate monitors

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - February's 'Tools for Schools' recipient is focusing on tracking fitness with her students.
Holmen Middle School Adapted P.E. Teacher Courtney Zangl will use the $1,000 to purchase interactive heart rate monitors for her classes.
These new monitors will help students with a wide range of disabilities through different fitness units.
"We currently have heart rate monitors. However, they aren't visual for our students, so if we add that component, it's just going to help them be more successful in P.E. and working toward a better life and healthier fitness," said Zangl.
These monitors light and up and give students instant feedback. In turn, it would help them become more independent while striving for their goals during class.
Students can set heart rate goals during their exercise units, comparing how fast or slow they're moving through each fitness activity.
"Visuals are a huge part of their daily life and how to work in a classroom with their peers that are the same grade level as them," said Zangl.
Our sponsors, Dependable Solutions, The Board Store, River Bank, and Ryan Schultz & Associates, saw these tools as a perfect way to get kids excited about getting active.
"They can actually see themselves improving, increasing and then being able to set goals for themselves and achieve those on an individual basis," said Ryan Schultz. "[It's] is pretty awesome."
Educators can apply at wxow.com/tools