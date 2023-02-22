 Skip to main content
...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain...

.This early afternoon the heavy snowband that moved into the
region from the south is along I-90. Visibilities have been less
than 1 mile at times under the heaviest band. HREF guidance remains
consistent keeping the higher accumulating rates along this
corridor through the afternoon, but the signal for 1 inch rates
have weakened. Heading into the evening the snowfall is
anticipated to spread further northward and fill across northeast
Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph
combined with the falling snow could lead to whiteout conditions
especially in open areas. Sleet and freezing rain have been
reported for locations in far southwest Wisconsin through central
Iowa. Ice accumulations near 1/4 of an inch are still possible for
locations south of highway 18. This will be a HIGHLY impactful
winter storm with travel severely affected at times.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Adapted P.E. teacher equipping students with interactive heart rate monitors

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - February's 'Tools for Schools' recipient is focusing on tracking fitness with her students.

Holmen Middle School Adapted P.E. Teacher Courtney Zangl will use the $1,000 to purchase interactive heart rate monitors for her classes.

These new monitors will help students with a wide range of disabilities through different fitness units. 

"We currently have heart rate monitors. However, they aren't visual for our students, so if we add that component, it's just going to help them be more successful in P.E. and working toward a better life and healthier fitness," said Zangl. 

These monitors light and up and give students instant feedback. In turn, it would help them become more independent while striving for their goals during class.

Students can set heart rate goals during their exercise units, comparing how fast or slow they're moving through each fitness activity.

"Visuals are a huge part of their daily life and how to work in a classroom with their peers that are the same grade level as them," said Zangl. 

Our sponsors, Dependable Solutions, The Board Store, River Bank, and Ryan Schultz & Associates, saw these tools as a perfect way to get kids excited about getting active.

"They can actually see themselves improving, increasing and then being able to set goals for themselves and achieve those on an individual basis," said Ryan Schultz. "[It's] is pretty awesome."

