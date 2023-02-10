Alice in Dairyland highlights Wisconsin potatoes ahead of Super Bowl

(WXOW) - The 75th Alice in Dairyland is encouraging families to think Wisconsin potatoes when planning their Super Bowl parties.
Taylor Schaefer joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the importance of potatoes in the state and an easy recipe for the big game.
She told News 19 that Wisconsin ranks third in potato production.
The recipe she highlighted on Friday was Baked Potato Nachos.
It features Wisconsin russet potatoes, cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, and other toppings you enjoy.
Schaefer said this is not only and enjoyable treat but also a heart-healthy option. She adds that potatoes are full of vitamins and minerals. They even have more potassium than a banana.
