Alice in Dairyland shares tips on supporting local farmers for dairy month

  • Updated
Wisconsin's 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer, joined Daybreak on Friday with some easy ways to honor our farmers.

(WXOW) - June celebrates Dairy Month in the Badger State. 

Taylor demonstrated a fun little recipe for charcuterie boards and some other seasonal recipes. 

She highlighted a charcuterie cup featuring grapes, apricots, meats, cheeses, and more. 

Taylor also put together a Mascarpone Ice Box Cake in a jar. 

She encourages you to look for the Proudly Wisconsin badge when shopping for dairy products. 

You can find more events and these recipes at WisconsinDairy.org/National DairyMonth

