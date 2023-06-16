Alice in Dairyland shares tips on supporting local farmers for dairy month

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.
Mike Beiermeister serves as Daybreak Anchor and a Reporter for WXOW News 19. He is originally from Waukesha and attended Marquette University in Milwaukee. Mike enjoys hiking, soccer, and exploring outside of work.